News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of News stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that News will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in News by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

