NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

