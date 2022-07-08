NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 69,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,442. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.