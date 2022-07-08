NFTb (NFTB) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $168,319.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTb has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00123056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00429212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

