Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nikola by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 735,564 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 1,292.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 87,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 858.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 448,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Nikola has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.