Nimiq Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $361,139.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,645.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.20 or 0.05669624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00026564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00240179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00599549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00072636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00505750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005681 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,100,728,715 coins and its circulating supply is 9,533,728,715 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.