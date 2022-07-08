Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $49.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at $117,076,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.