Nomura Downgrades Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) to Neutral

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.23. 139,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.25. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

