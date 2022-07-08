Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 1,026 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

