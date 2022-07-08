Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 2,632 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.61 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

