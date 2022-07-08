Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 676 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Shares of NDSN opened at $210.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.00. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

