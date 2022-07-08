Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,602 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 12,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $347.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

