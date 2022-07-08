Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.19% of Organon & Co. worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

