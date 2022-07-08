Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Trimble by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 81,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

