Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $22.17 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $212.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

