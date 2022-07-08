Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $159.82 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

