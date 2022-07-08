Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

