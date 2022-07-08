Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 801,974 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

