North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $328.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 134.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in North American Construction Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

