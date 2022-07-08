North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

