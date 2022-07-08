North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises 1.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

