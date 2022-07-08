North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $607.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $622.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162 shares of company stock worth $2,801,101. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

