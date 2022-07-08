Northern Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,913 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for about 1.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 456,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,918,000 after buying an additional 378,192 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.19. 4,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,322. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

