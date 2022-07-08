Northern Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.82. 20,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

