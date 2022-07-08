Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.61. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 57,309 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$64.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

