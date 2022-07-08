Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,953 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.96. 742,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,776,768. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

