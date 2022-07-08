Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.73. 58,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

