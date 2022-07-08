Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $86.88. 26,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.