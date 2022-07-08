Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.