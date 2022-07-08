Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.40. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,898. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.94.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

