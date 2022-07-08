Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF comprises 1.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,728. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

