Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

SWK traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $111.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $210.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

