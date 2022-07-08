Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,103. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -240.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.