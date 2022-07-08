Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,845. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.