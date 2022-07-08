NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. 59,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 335,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $34.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

