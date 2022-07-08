Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $32.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.
NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $695.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
