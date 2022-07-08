Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $32.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $695.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

