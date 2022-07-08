Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 5.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 19,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 568,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $695.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 479,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.