Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMT opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

