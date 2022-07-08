Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:NOM opened at $12.85 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

