Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
NYSE:NOM opened at $12.85 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
