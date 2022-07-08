Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:NMZ opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

