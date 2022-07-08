Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NRK opened at $11.15 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 42,639 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $478,835.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,835.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $487,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.