Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NAN stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

