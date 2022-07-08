Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JPS opened at $7.29 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

