Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSE JPS opened at $7.29 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
