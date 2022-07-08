OctoFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,717.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00006482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

