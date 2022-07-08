Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Down 7.7%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.29 and last traded at 2.29. 18,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 933,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 9.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.61.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

