Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.87.
OLLI stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
