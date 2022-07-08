Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.87.

OLLI stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

