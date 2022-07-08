Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.36. 15,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 177,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCR. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncorus by 1,144.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

