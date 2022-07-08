OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.80

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 22422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.07).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.15. The firm has a market cap of £23.36 million and a PE ratio of 299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

