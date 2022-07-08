Optas LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,765.7% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $514.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

