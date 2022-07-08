OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65,678.00

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $258,259.71 and approximately $65,678.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 75.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00547282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

